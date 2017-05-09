HPD: Houston tour bus crash, one dead

HOUSTON– One person is dead following a Tour bus crash downtown Houston.

According to The Houston Police Department, the bus involved is from First Class Tours.

First Class Tours have yet to give a statement but the following safety guidelines and standards are written on their website,

“At First Class, our top priority is safety and on-time departures and arrivals. We provide insurance that is double the standard required by the Department of Transportation. We have received the highest rating possible by both Texas Department of Transportation and US Department of Transportation. We are proud of the safety rating our employees have earned. Many First Class drivers have over twenty years of driving experience and have earned perfect safety records. All of our drivers are in 100% compliance with all Department of Transportation regulations. Our motorcoach operators attend regular safety meetings where strict compliance to all rules is monitored and stressed.”

This is a developing story.