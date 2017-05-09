× HPD: Man steals car of officer responding to break-in, goes to ex-wife’s home

HOUSTON — A southeast Houston man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was accused of breaking into a convenience store, stealing a squad car and then running to his ex-wife’s house before being found by police outside a horse stable.

The Houston Police Department received reports of a possible break-in around 1 a.m. at a convenience store in the 2000 block of S. Wayside Drive. When officers arrived at the store, a Pct. 6 constable came in to assist and his vehicle was stolen.

Investigators said the suspect jumped into the constable’s SUV and then drove off. Police reportedly followed the man down Wayside Drive until the chase reached Priest and Burden streets, where the suspect crashed into a ditch. The suspect rushed out of the car and then ran to the house of his ex-wife, who lived nearby.

Once at the house, officers said the man forced his way into the house and threatened the woman. He then left and hid behind a horse stable, where he was eventually with the help of a K-9 unit and helicopter.

Police said the woman was not harmed.