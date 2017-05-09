IKEA creates new ready-to-wear apparel from recycled bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELFT, Netherlands - Everyone knows, recycling is fashionable but turns out it can also be fashion.

Furniture giant IKEA’s famous 99-cent blue bag is not just for schlepping groceries anymore.

It's becoming a must-have fashion accessory. Thanks to some creative do-it-your-selfers, the iconic bag can be transformed into just about anything.

An apron, dress, t-shirt, shoes, waterproof jacket, raincoat and matching rain hat to name a few.

It's not only outerwear, It’s also underwear. Including a corset and even a thong.

The fact is, Scarlett O'Hara may have been one of the first to come up with the idea of using one material for a completely different purpose.

In the classic film Gone with the wind, O'hara rips down her curtains to make a dress after the war leaves her penniless.

Some cool things about IKEA‘s new trend is simple. It's all about using your imagination.

The possibilities are endless.

You don't even need an Allen wrench to complete your design.