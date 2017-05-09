× Katy couple charged after 2-month-old baby’s skull fractured during argument, prosecutors say

KATY, Texas — The Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Katy couple after a 2-month-old boy was severely injured during an argument between the boyfriend and girlfriend. The infant suffered a right-side skull fracture and hemorrhaging on the brain, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said little Noah was in his mother’s arms when the couple started arguing at their home in the 33000 block of Coldwater. Jessica Murillo, 25, had confronted Richard Myles, 33, about an alleged affair after finding messages between him and another woman on social media. After the argument, the boyfriend left the house for few days and returned on Sept. 19 when he thought the tension had eased between himself and Murillo.

According to court documents, Myles claims he had laid in bed for about 30 minutes after returning home when he heard a vase being slammed down to the floor and breaking. Myles claims his girlfriend attacked him with a knife while holding the infant in her other hand, officers said. The boyfriend said he swung his fist to hit Myles but missed and punched the baby on accident.

Investigators said Murillo admitted to stabbing Myles in the finger, but she claims Noah was in his baby crib when she attacked Myles with a knife. The girlfriend said Myles started packing his belongings after the stabbing, so he could leave. That’s when, according to the mother, the newborn started crying and she picked Noah up from his bassinet.

The mother claims Myles walked up to her while she was holding the baby and started arguing with her again while the three were in the kitchen, court documents said. Murillo said she hit Myles with her hand, he tried to hitting her back but missed, hitting the child in the head.

Myles is charged with injury to child and recklessness. His bail is set at $30,000.

Murillo is charged with injury to child. Her bail is set at $20,000.