Muslim-American woman claims her credit union discriminated against her for wearing a hooded scarf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. - A Muslim-American woman is claiming that she was discriminated against by her credit union in Washington state.

In a cellphone video taken by Jamela Mohamed, a credit union supervisor seems to react sternly toward Mohamed for not taking off her headscarf for religious reasons.

"On Friday, Muslims observe Jummah," Mohamed said. "I didn't even get to utter a word to her. She just started screaming and she says, one, two, three. I'm going to call 911."

The bank has a sign asking customers to remove hats, hoods, and sunglasses but Mohamed recorded video of other customers wearing caps being waited on.

"She is seen as a threat and she's actually treated as a threat," Mohamed's attorney, Thaddeus Martin, said.

She said all workplaces and schools should have cultural and diversity training in order to treat everyone fairly and equally.

"Why am I witnessing a man being serviced with a hat on, and I'm being told to take off my hood," Mohamed questioned?

The credit union issued a statement saying, "It is clear our training needs to include more empathy and sensitivity to all cultures, because as a credit union, we believe in equal treatment of all people."

Now that Mohamed's lawyer is involved, looks like this credit union is getting a deposit of learning about diversity.