Pearland High School student elected member of the school board

PEARLAND, Texas-- It's literally out with the old and in with the new at Pearland ISD.

18-year-old Mike Floyd was recently voted Pearland ISD School Board's newest Trustee.

Floyd beat out incumbent Rusty DeBorde by nearly 10 percent of the vote. Floyd will actually be sworn into his post before he graduates high school and said he is excited to take part in making decisions for the district that he calls home.

He just hopes his new colleagues will play ball.

Floyd also served as Student Council President and has already petitioned for dress code and lunchroom changes.

Who knows, with his resume we might be calling him President Floyd soon enough.