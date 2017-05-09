Watch a violinist play in the middle of a violent Venezuelan protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - If you think our country is in a turbulent place, you might want to count your blessings.

Venezuela is currently experiencing a nightmare of a humanitarian emergency as tear gas covers the streets, smoke fills the air and civilians continue to fight for their country.

On March 28th, the Venezuelan government made the decision to dissolve parliament, transferring all legislative powers to itself.

Essentially, the government was trying to get rid of any opposition.

Although this decision was ultimately reversed, people are sick and tired of President Nicolas Maduro.

Many citizens feel the country's government is becoming a dictatorship.

Everyday thousands of protesters take over the streets and everyday they are met by police trying stop them.

At least 37 people have been killed and over 750 have been injured.

In the middle of the hellish scene, a breathtaking moment was captured Tuesday.

As the national guard was throwing tear gas and pellets onto protesters, a violinist played through the violence.

Ivan Reyes, the photographer who captured the moment, described it as a true example of magical realism.

Even though Venezuela has one of the world's largest oil reserves it is going through a major economic crisis.

Since 2016, inflation of basic supplies like food and medicine have gone up 800 percent.

According to Reuter's inflation could go up to 2,000 percent by the end of the year.

The images maybe hard to swallow but they are a reminder of how lucky people in the U.S. really are.