Bed Bath & Beyond warns buyers to beware of bogus coupons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, NJ - Consumers beware, we have some real fake news to report.

If you see an online coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond promising $75.00 off an in-store purchase for Mother's Day resist the urge to click on it.

According to the retailer, the coupon is a scam.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted on Facebook "We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused." The company is trying to get the deceptive coupons removed.

It's not always easy to spot the shams. They look very authentic.

If there's ever any question about a coupons validity go directly to the company's website.

Clicking one of the phony coupons could just be a cyber-somebody's way of gathering personal info about you.

Chances are, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.