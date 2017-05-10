× Burglars left empty-handed after breaking into Heights corner store, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two men accused of burglarizing a Walgreens Wednesday morning in the Greater Heights area.

The call dropped around 4 a.m. at the drugstore on 20th Street near Yale. Investigators said the men pried open the store’s drop down gate and front doors.

The alarm company could see the men and called police.

The men broke an inside window that looked into the pharmacy, setting off a loud secondary alarm. Police suspect the second alarm scared the men off.

The men tried to grab the drugs and narcotics, but police said it look like they left empty handed.