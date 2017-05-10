× Driver injured during accident in NW Houston, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was injured during a fatal accident Tuesday night in the northwest Houston area.

A man was driving an SUV southbound on Fairbanks-N. Houston Road near Emmott Road around 10:15 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb in the slight curve of the road. Investigators said he tried to turn out of it and rolled across the median, landing on the side of the SUV in the northbound lanes.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.