Effects editor creates effective ad for his Suzuki

ISHON LEZION, Israel-- A visual effects artist in Israel has created an eye-popping film as an ad to sell his 1996 Suzuki Vitara SUV.

Eugene Romanovsky, better known as the effects man, put his skills to good use by editing shots of his car into epic scenarios.

The video has more than 3 million hits on Youtube.

If you're interested in making an offer for the Suzuki, you can get in touch with Romanovsky on Facebook.

Just remember, you won't just be buying a used car.

You'll get a piece of internet glory!