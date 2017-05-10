Maggie’s Must-Haves: Mother’s Day gifts for new moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Mother's Day is especially exciting for all of those new moms or mommy's to be.

Just because you're a new mom and overwhelmed at times doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style, health, or comfort. Check out these Maggie Must-Have gifts that are stylish and thoughtful.

Mommy's Watch

Here's the perfect Mother's Day gift for any new moms out there or mommies-to-be...Mommy's Watch.

this is an innovative device that gives parents a quick and easy way to keep track of the time and temperature of breast milk bottles and bags. You'll never have to worry about throwing away good milk or giving your bundle of joy spoiled milk! Mommy`s Watches is a timer that counts down faster at room temperature, then slower when in a refrigerator, as it self-adjusts its expiration time.

They're available on Amazon for $20.99

7th Heaven foot treatments

Treat your feet! We always give our faces love, but the skin on our toes, soles and heels need love too. Try these new specialty foot treatments from "7th Heaven".

They do the trick with pampering botanical ingredients and luscious scents, leaving feet relaxed, refreshed and smelling sweet.

Best part you can find them at Walmart for only $2.97. Way less than a pedicure!

www.my7thheaven.com

MommySteps

A long day can cause tons of strain on your feet. Keep your feet comfy and happy with MommySteps™ Maternity Insoles! When pregnant, the hormone Relaxin is released throughout the body. Relaxin softens the ligaments for birth, which can result in collapsed arches and an increase in shoe size. When wearing MommySteps from the start of pregnancy, you'll receive optimal arch support with a comfortable cradle for your foot which alleviates common foot and leg problems. Just heat them in the oven to activate the unique heat-molding technology that transforms to your changing foot shape through each stage of your pregnancy.

They cost $39.99 and can be purchased here: https://www.maternityinsoles.com/

Boppy Shoping Cover

It's no secret that shopping carts are prone to germs, but with the Boppy Shopping Cover you can keep your sweet pea comfy and clean while you shop til' you drop. With a patented Slideline® system you can easily attach toys to keep baby entertained for a long period of time. It's extra large size allows for full coverage on shopping carts or high chairs! The Boppy Shopping Cover is easy to clean! Simply throw it in the washer machine for a Boppy cover that is as good as new.

They cost around $29.99 and can be found at Target, Walmart & Bed Bath & Beyond

WaterPura Wipes

Safety and health are always a number one priority when it comes to mothers and their babies, especially when you are taking your little one to populated places. Stay fresh and clean with WaterPura, the only American-made, chemical-free baby wipes on the market. Staying safe and free from germs has been made easier with these wipes. Made with only two ingredients, water and a dash of citrus extract, WaterPura wipes are the perfect addition to throw in your bag for all of your mom on the go adventures!

Prices vary depending on quantity.