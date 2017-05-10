× Man accused of assaulting at least 3 elderly women in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office has arrested a man accused of assaulting at least three older women as the ladies worked in the front yards of their Houston area homes— each attack was on a different occasion, authorities said.

The search for Charles Galloway, 23, lasted two weeks until the suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with class A assault.

Investigators said Galloway would come up behind the victims and assault them, throwing them to the ground. In the latest case, the elderly woman was attacked from behind and her pants were pulled down. Officers said the victim was able to scream, at which time, the suspect ran away.

Officers were able to canvass the neighborhood and obtain video of the suspect running and getting into a vehicle, the constable’s office said. With the vehicle description, investigators were able to find the owner of the car, Galloway. The suspect is a resident in the area, officers said.

The constable’s office said investigators showed the victims and witnesses a photo spread, in which the suspect was positively identified.

“Each attack became more physical and sexual in nature,” Constable Mark Herman said. “Due to the suspect’s actions it became our No. 1 priority to arrest him and protect our elderly citizens.”

Additional charges on Mr. Galloway are currently being sought through the District Attorney’s Office.