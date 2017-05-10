× Officers reportedly found drugs after chase in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office confiscated several baggies of narcotics Wednesday morning following a car chase through the northwest Harris County area.

Officers spotted the driver in a red SUV around 12:30 a.m. in the Rushwood Subdivision and tried to stop him for a traffic violation, but the suspect refused to pullover. Investigators said the chase went from Ridge Hollow to Walters Road and finally Gears Road, where deputies got the suspect to stop in a parking lot.

The suspect gave up and was taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found narcotics pills in a backpack.

The suspect faces evading arrest and possession of illegal narcotics charges.