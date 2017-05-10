× Police: Man assaulted, robbed in Montrose area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a shopper was assaulted and robbed while walking to a bus stop in the Montrose area.

Investigators said the victim was walking along Montrose Boulevard and Hawthorne after leaving a Kroger grocery store when two men approached him around 11 p.m. According to police, the men jumped the victim, punching and assaulting him. The alleged robbers stole the victim’s shopping bag, wallet and other belongings, officers said.

A woman who saw the men running away followed the alleged robbers. One of the men dropped some of the stolen goods, and the woman was able to return it to the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.