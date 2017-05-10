× Son: 2 men arrested after 76-year-old mom punched in ruthless carjacking

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two men in connection to the brutal assault a 76-year-old woman before stealing her car inside the garage of the victim’s townhome in the Alief area, according to the woman’s family.

Kim Dang pulled into her garage Monday morning when she was attacked. Surveillance video shows one suspect come up behind the woman and punching the woman in the back of the head, sending her straight to the ground.

Investigators said the man stole the victim’s bag, car keys and her silver Honda Accord.

Dang’s son posted a video of the carjacking to social media along with pictures showing the extent of the victim’s injuries— multiple bruises and cuts on her torso, face and arms.

The car was also recovered.

“Thanks to the outpouring support from friends, neighbors, Houston Police Department and even the news channels. The two suspects are now in custody and my mother’s stolen car have been found. I am deeply appreciative and moved by the amount of love shown by so many, and I feel infinitely lucky that my mom is alive and recovering well,” Paul Newguy said on Facebook.