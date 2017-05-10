Texas House bill allows adoption agencies to reject parents on religious, sexual beliefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Every foster child deserves a loving and caring forever home.

Most kids don't care what religion you are, if you're single or what type of person you love.

Well that process could see come changes in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Senate voted to pass a bill that allows religion, sexually orientation and marital status to play a legal role in adoption proceedings.

Critics of the change feel this isn't so much about religion but rather keeping kids out of LGBT homes.

If passed, House Bill 3859 or the freedom to serve children act would make Texas the second state to allow state funded adoption agencies to reject families solely on religious bias.

South Dakota passed a similar law back in March.

"They always try to place a Muslim child with a Muslim family, but would turn away LGBT couples. In her opinion that's not discriminatory," Jennifer Allmon with Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops said.

However, a same sex couple and their adopted children would not agree.

Last week, Alabama passed a similar law, but it only allows for private faith based adoption agencies to ban potential parents on their own accord. Not state funded ones.

“HB 3859 protects the rights of the faith-based organizations to exercise their religious mission to serve others without fear of retaliation," HB 3859 writer, Texas State Representative James Frank said.

The irony in all this is that everyone wants the same thing. A loving home for these kids.

Too bad everyone's definition of love is so different these days.