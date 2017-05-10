The Real Thing? Story says Obama’s face is going on Mount Rushmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--Here's a headline that's getting people fired up:

"Lord help us! Plan announced that would put Obama's face on Mount Rushmore! No joke!"

It's had more than 3,000 comments on Facebook, like these:

Well, whatever you think about President Obama, there are no plans to change Mount Rushmore by adding him or anyone else.

Not even Chuck Norris. Yeah, that was a joke going around a while back.

The Obama plan is a joke, too, but you'd never know it from the story on "Freedom Daily."

The owners of that website keep all of their internet registration private, so we don't really know who's behind it.

Their "About Us" page says, "We post and decipher content to a level that is consistent with a common sense approach."

Hmmm. Our idea of common sense does not include making stuff up!

