Waller High School student brings gun to school

WALLER, Texas — A high school student was arrested Wednesday after officials found a gun on campus, according to the Waller Independent School District.

According to administrators, a teacher at Waller High School was tipped off that a student had a gun in the school’s alternative learning classroom, which is in a portable building separate from the main building on campus.

There were no direct threats made against anyone, the school said.

“I want to commended the student who informed staff of the weapon that was present, as well as the professional action of the staff member, campus administration, and law enforcement officials who worked quickly to ensure the safety of our campus,” Superintendent Danny Twardowski said in a letter to parents.