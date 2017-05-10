Watch: Bear charges at biker, golfer kills duck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUŽOMBEROK, Slovakia-- Viral GoPro footage captures the terrifying moment when a massive brown bear decides to charge at a cyclist in a Slovakian park.

The bear charges at the biker but after failing to catch him, the bear turns around and gives up.

Thankfully, this did not turn into a scene from The Revenant.

Now, for a not-so-happy ending in Sawgrass, Florida.

In a video posted on Instagram, one unlucky duckling was struck down and killed after a golfer's ball hit the bird mid-air.

Yo dude, totally not what golfers mean when they talk about scoring a birdie.