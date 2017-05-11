Arizona radio station broadcasts PSA warning listeners to hide their child porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSON, Ariz.-- A public service announcement in Arizona is stopping listeners in their tracks.

"Never keep paper pictures, tapes or films of naked juveniles where anyone else can find them. Always use an external hard drive and hide it where nobody will ever find it," A public service message from The Cave 97.7 FM said.

That's definitely not your usual PSA.

Radio station manager Paul Lotsof said he disagrees with state and federal child porn laws, so he feels he's doing a service to the community by warning listeners to hide their child porn.

"It took me by surprise right off the bat," resident Will Edington said. "We actually had to stop and listen to the whole thing trying to get a grasp on what he's really saying."

Cases like former Arizona school teacher Morton Berger has Lotsof upset since Berger was sentenced to 200 years in prison on 20 counts of possessing child porn.

"There's no picture in the world that's that dangerous," Lotsof said. "They're minors, they're pictures of minors and you go to prison for the rest of your life for possessing them. "

Now some outraged residents have created a petition to take the radio station off the air.

But at a time when free speech seems to come with a heavy price some disagree with Lotsof but feel he has a right to express his point of view no matter how controversial.

Lotsof said there's a difference between child abusers and porn possessors.

"In the other case, all you're doing is possessing pictures," Lotsof said. "There's no connection between those two."