Caught on Camera: A motorcycle crashes right into a dump truck and explodes into flames!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANCHANG CITY, China - Talk about crash and burn.

Surveillance footage in China shows one heck of a fiery crash.

A motorcycle rider smashes into a dump truck that was in the middle of the roadway trying to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist crashes right into the truck's fuel tank leading to a huge explosion of flames.

Miraculously, both the truck driver and the motorcyclist walked away from the crash alive.

The biker can be seen rolling around on the pavement covered in flames while the trucker hops out the passenger side and runs over to help the biker.

Some good Samaritans rushed to lift the biker to safety and put out the flames on his clothes.

Fire crews arrived to put out the massive flames and rush the biker to the hospital where doctors say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Traffic police reportedly said the biker was speeding and that's why he couldn't stop before crashing.

In the end, only a charred cycle and truck were left standing.

Somewhere that rider is counting his lucky stars.