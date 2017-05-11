× HFD: Several residents rescued from massive apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Several northwest Houston residents almost lost their lives Thursday morning after a massive blaze burned through their apartment complex.

The Houston Fire Department responded at 12:31 a.m. to a fire at the Savory Manor Apartments in the 6000 block of Flintlock Road near Castleford Street.

“We did help some people get out of the fire initially, but there were no injuries to the [residents] or firefighters,” HFD District Chief Blake White.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from a single building. The crews fought the fire using ladder trucks and hoses for a little over an hour before extinguishing flames at 1:48 a.m, the department said.

White said the damage was extended with about 4 units destroyed by flames and possibly 6 to 8 units with smoke or water damage.

“No idea as far as where the fire started right now,” White said. “We do have Arson out, and they’re doing an investigation.”

Firefighters said the American Red Cross and the complex management is working to find temporary shelter.