× HPD: Drunken driver spotted by undercover officer moments before major crash

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a possibly drunken driver was spotted by an undercover officer Thursday morning just moments before the suspect critically injured in a crash, authorities said.

The officer spotted the car going southbound on the Southwest Freeway feeder road near W. Sam Houston Parkway around 12:10 a.m. Investigators said the car was weaving, and the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

The undercover officer couldn’t stop the vehicle because he was in an unmarked and unofficial city vehicle, police department said.

Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said the undercover agent called for a marked HPD unit to pull the vehicle over, but before the second unit could arrive, the driver suddenly lost control at an intersection and slammed into a concrete pillar.

Crowson said the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and at last word, was still alive.