HPD: Gunman still at large after man shot in head

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the alleged gunman responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man in the head Wednesday night in southeast Houston, authorities said.

The gunman drove by a home in the 5200 block of Dumore Drive near Rockford Drive around 10:30 p.m. and opened fire, police said. Police said the man was standing in the driveway when the shooting happened. He was hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim died at the hospital.

Investigators said a 911 caller reported as a driveby shooting, but police are having trouble finding witnesses.