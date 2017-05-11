Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur names it after “Ghostbusters” ghost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, Canada - Paleontologists in Montana, discovered a new dino species and have decided to call it "Zuul" after the terror dog ghost in the classic 1984 film, Ghostbusters.

They even got Ghostbusters co-star and co-creator Dan Aykroyd to introduce the world to Zuul in an online video.

"I am Dan Aykroyd, aka Ray Stantz, Ghostbuster and you're looking at a closeup of the terror dog from the movie, Ghostbusters," said Aykroyd.

According to the journal, Royal Society Open Science, scientists estimate this dino species officially named Zuul Crurivastator, is a 75-million-year old plant-eating species that weighed about 5,500 pounds.

The creepy creature has been described as being as big as a rhino with a lot more spikes.

"Things that helped us figure out that Zuul was a new species especially this cool, peaked, rugose rough area on top of the skull around the eyes and the shape of its horns," said Dr. Victoria Arbour, paleontologist at the Royal Ontario Museum.

Makes you wonder what new species will get a movie name next?