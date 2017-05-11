PHOTOS: Heavy fire burns demolished house, debris in Heights area

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to heavy flames early Thursday at a partially demolished house in Independence Heights area, according to authorities.

The call dropped at around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Pheasant Street near Rutland Street. Investigators described the house as a big pile of trash and debris, which was left after the house was torn down for new construction. The home’s detached garage was still in tact, and an abandoned car with scrapped parts was parked inside.

Firefighters are still investigating was caused the fire.

No reports of injuries.