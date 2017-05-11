Reporter said he was handcuffed and sent to jail for asking Trump cabinet member a question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Talk about a burning question.

West Virginia reporter, Daniel Ralph Heyman, alleges that he was arrested for trying to ask a Trump cabinet member a question.

Heyman said he only asked a question to Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price about the house bill to replace Obamacare.

But instead of getting an answer he got hauled off to jail.

West Virginia Capitol Police said Heyman acted aggressively to breach secret service security and caused a disturbance by yelling questions.

Heyman said he was asking about "whether domestic violence would be a pre-existing condition under the new healthcare legislation?"

Apparently, the secretary didn't like the question.

"What I did was, I was holding the phone out like this and I was trying to get as close to Secretary Price as possible, for obvious reasons," Heyman said. "And that was all there was to it and I was yelling out questions, that was it."

Heyman was was handcuffed for his aggressive reporting style and charged with willful disruption of governmental processes.

The local ACLU calls the arrest a blatant attempt to chill an independent, free press.

Local authorities said they weren't trying to silence anyone.

But some wonder just how free, free speech is these days?