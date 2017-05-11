Scarf down on your favorite foods for “National Eat What You Want Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Thursday is "National Eat What You Want Day" so treat yourself to the meal of your choice.

Whether that means something healthy, something fried or something new.

It's your call.

"Everybody's on a healthy kick," Danielle White said while having brunch at House of Pies. "If you have this one day where you can pig out decide if you want fried chicken or fried shrimp, or go a different route and eat something you've never even had before, it's a great idea."

The holiday started as a way to encourage people struggling with modern day diet trends.

For more information, click here.