Smiling in pictures makes you look older

HOUSTON-- A new study from the University of Western Ontario said, you might want to pull out the good ole poker face next time you snap a pic.

The Canadian survey found that smiling actually makes you look 2 years older.

Smiling makes the eyes contract revealing the horrifying wrinkles none of us want to acknowledge.

That means the polar opposite is also true.

When you put on a surprised look where the eyes are more open the wrinkles in your face disappear.

Don't take our word for it?

Try it for yourself and together we can stay forever young, in a picture anyway.