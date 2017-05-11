Trump to meet with Putin this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- President Trump and Vladimir Putin have a date.

The two world leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face in July, as part of the G20 summit in Germany. The announcement came from the Russian state media but the White House did not immediately confirm the planned pow-wow.

The news also comes after the President hosted the Russian foreign minister and Russia's ambassador at the White House this week.

On Wednesday, administration officials barred the American press from the oval office.

The Russians, whose media is largely run by the government, brought their own photographer and tweeted photos of their diplomats meeting with the President. An aide said the official white house photographer was also present, but such positions are not considered independent media.

The white house released no photos.

Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador who was in the meeting, has been a large part of the current controversy.

Conversations between Kislyak and former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, led to the president firing Flynn for lying and telling Mike Pence that the two did not discuss sanctions against Russia.

Colin H. Kahl, former national security adviser to Joe Biden, posted on twitter "a deadly serious question: 'Was it a good idea to let a Russian gov photographer & all their equipment into the oval office?'" Fellow Obama era official David S. Cohen, former deputy director of the C.I.A., replied: "No. It was not."

Deadly serious Q: Was it a good idea to let a Russian gov photographer & all their equipment into the Oval Office? https://t.co/6WA4NxHxID — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) May 10, 2017

But let's all admit there are things the president knows that we don't, including his motivation here.