× Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at Class of 2017 commencement

HOUSTON – The class of 2017 got their diplomas today, with a commencement from a very excited Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger spoke to the graduates and asked them to recognize all of the people that helped them along the way.

He also reminded the graduates to remember to give back.

It was a memory no one in attendance will ever forget.

Watch Schwarzenegger’s moving speech in the video below.