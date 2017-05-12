Comicpolooza 2017 open for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Comicpalooza serves as the largest pop culture festival in Texas.

This years festival will be held Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

There’s something for everyone.

From pop culture and science fiction to gaming and innovative technology.

Many will come to see the stars and stay for the cosplay.

The lineup consists of Texas Ranger; Chuck Norris, Power Rangers; Amy Jo Johnson, Nightmare on Elm Street, Robert Englung to name a few.