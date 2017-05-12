CW39LovesMoms: Maggie surprises winner with ultimate Mother’s Day prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Of course, a mother's work is never done! But CW39Houston wanted to give one mother a special Mother's Day weekend of fun and relaxation as a part of the #CW39LovesMoms gift package contest.

Maggie met up with Mayra Conejo and her mother Maria Conejo on Friday morning at the Sanctuary Spa on S. Shepherd Drive for an epic surprise that was captured live.

The mother was told she was one of several finalist coming out, but once on air, Maggie told Maria she had been the winner all along!

"I wanted her to feel loved," Mayra said. "A lot of the time, our whole family focuses around our dad because he has a lot of needs. I thought what better way to recognize her, and for her to feel loved because we don't always tell her, than to nominate her for this prize."

About five years ago, the Conejo family was forever changed after the father was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Maria's husband had to undergo a surgery, during which he had a stroke.

"At first he couldn't even sit, so it's a miracle he can even walk now," Mayra said. "My dad went from being the provider of the family to now needing to be taken care of. My mom stepped up and left her job."

Mayra had posted three videos to social media using #CW39LovesMoms during the contest, explaining why her mother was the best. (Check out videos one, two and three.) She is one of three of the couple's children.

Kind-hearted and humble, Maria was overwhelmed as she learned about the gifts her daughter had won for her. Maria received spa services and products from Sanctuary Spa, a luxurious two-night stay at the Royal Sonesta Houston, a weekend loaner car from the BMW West Houston, various gift cards and much more.

