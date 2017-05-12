Drizly Alcohol Delivery Service Arrives in H-Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--The next time you are at a house party, you might want to have your cell phone handy.

Thanks to the app Drizly, those dreaded beer runs are a thing of the past.

Drizly a technology company is the mastermind behind the first and largest e-commerce alcohol site and app that's revolutionizing the way alcohol is shopped, sold and shipped.

The app is now available in Houston, which conveniently lets you order your favorite booze from the comfort of your home and have it delivered to your door steps.

Drizly partners with local liquor stores to bring the shopping markets to different cities.

Drizly sounds like they could be the toast of the town.