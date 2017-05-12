Flix Fix: King Arthur, The Wall, Snatched, Paris Can Wait, A Quiet Passion

HOUSTON -- Six new releases this Mother’s Day weekend. Guy Ritchie serves up another modern adaptation of the medieval King Arthur story, this time with the director’s signature style, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews that action film plus thriller The Wall starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and abduction comedy Snatched with Amy Schumer. Some of the smaller releases might offer more bang for your buck as Diane Lane stars in the mom friendly Paris Can Wait, Cynthia Nixon gaining Oscar buzz in A Quiet Passion while TV star Remi Malek leads Buster’s Mal Heart. All your movie review needs on this week’s Flix Fix.
