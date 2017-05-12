Houston SPCA rescue 66 dogs from unsanitary animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Texas-- Two paws up for Houston SPCA.

Friday afternoon the animal protection organization rescued 66 dogs living in shoddy conditions at an animal shelter.

The SPCA seized the dogs from the "Ruff N Fluff" animal shelter in Montgomery County.

SPCA investigators discovered that the animals had been confined in small unsanitary cages filled with urine and feces.

The rescued dogs will remain under the care of the SPCA for evaluation until a judge's ruling.

The case will go to court, May 17th.