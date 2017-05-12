× HPD Chief Art Arcevedo goes through with Rockets playoff bet

HOUSTON– HPD Chief Art Acevedo held true to his word Friday afternoon after losing a playoff bet to San Antonio, TX police Chief McManus.

Acevedo entered a bet with McManus where he agreed to wear a San Antonio Spurs NBA Jersey if the Rockets lost to them in the playoffs.

The Rockets played game seven, Thursday night at the toyota Center with the Spurs taking the victory, 114 to 75.

Acevedo posted a video on twitter admitting his defeat.

“If you want to get to the Spurs you gotta get to the bottom of the barrel,” Acevedo said. “Here ya go, as painful as it is. McManus in San Antonio PD there ya go.”