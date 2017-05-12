Lawsuit filed against Haverstock Hills apartment management

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed against the management company that owns the Haverstock Hills apartments. The complex is considered one of Houston’s most dangerous apartments, has a reputation for excessive criminal and violent activity.

The lawsuit stems from a deadly shooting that left two dead and four critically injured in March.

Investigators said an argument had broken out between the victims and a resident. A few minutes after the argument, a man drove up in a white car. Deputies said two men jumped out of the vehicle and argued with the victims. One of the men grabbed a semi-automatic rifle from the car’s trunk and started firing, officers said.

When deputies arrived they found a 31-year-old man, who was shot to death, and five others who were wounded.

Investigators said Christopher Beatty, who was one of the wounded, was taken to LBJ hospital where he was later died. The remaining four victims were also taken to various hospitals for treatment, deputies said.

Kenneth Emmitt Jones, 35, is facing capital murder charges. He was arrested Wednesday at a home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Harvey Jones, 34, has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting.

The youngest brother, 28-year-old Jeremy Jones, was initially charged with murder after being mistaken for Kenneth Jones. Those charges have since been dropped.

The three Jones brothers are all large in size, which possibly led to the wrong one being fingered as the triggerman.