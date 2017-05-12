McDonald’s awards 25 Hispanic students with scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston and The McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston honored the 2017 recipients of The Hispanic American Commitment of Educational Resources (HACER) Scholarship Program at a luncheon and ceremony on May 12 at Hotel ZaZa.

McDonald's owner/operator Nelly Quijano says, "For McDonald's, education is very important for us and we know that our Hispanic students do not have the means to go to school. Most of them, they are the first ones in their families to go to college so this is a very, very great help financially."

Osman Quinteros works at McDonald's and is one of the scholarship recipients says, "Shows that even though McDonald's is a large corporation, they still want to give back to their employees and to their communities as well."

Eric Munoz will be going to Texas A&M for college and is happy to receive the scholarship, "I think it's just amazing that I was able to be part of this. That all of my efforts, and obviously my mother has helped me through all this, paid off."

Over the years, McDonald's charities have given over $4.5 million and these 25 students received $2,000 in scholarship money.