Operation “Innocent Justice” nets 18 wanted child abuse suspects in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Eighteen suspects accused in various crimes involving child abuse were arrested during a roundup in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Records and Warrants Division, Homeland Security – SWAT, and the U.S. Marshal Service combined county and federal agency resources and tactical efforts to target persons wanted for various criminal offenses against children in the area. As a result of this team effort, 18 wanted persons were arrested in the operation, dubbed “Innocent Justice.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson extended a debt of gratitude to his dedicated staff and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for taking the dangerous offenders out of the community.

“Our children should be the most protected members of our community. We each have a duty to identify and report anyone who would do them harm,” Henderson said.