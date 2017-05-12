President punches back on twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- The war of words continues between President Donald Trump and former director of the FBI, James Comey.

The President fired Mr. Comey earlier this week, while Comey's bureau is in the middle of investigating Trump's campaign for the white house.

In a series of early morning tweets Friday, Trump seemed to suggest that he may have recorded conversations Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Later in the day White House press secretary Sean Spicer explained, "I've talked to the president and the president has nothing further to add on that, the tweet speaks for itself," Spicer said.

The other Presidential proclamation raising concerns.

Trump sent out 3 tweets saying, "The fake media is working overtime.It's not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The second tweet mentioned Trumps future press briefings. "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future press briefings," Trump tweeted.

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Spicer explained to the press that the President and much of the administration is frustrated with the critical media coverage.

"We come out and try to do everything we can to provide you and the American people with what he's doing on their behalf and yet we see time and time again an attempt to parse every little word and make it a game of 'gotcha."

If the President thinks the press is playing gotcha a lot of critics think maybe he should stop saying things that get so much attention.