HOUSTON -- It was a fun season, but too bad it's over, for the Rockets after a disappointing loss to the Spurs. The Astros are still on a winning streak, being one of three teams with more than 20 wins in the AL. Check out more on Sports Fix.
Sports Fix: Rockets lose to Spurs, Astros still going strong
-
Sports Fix: Rockets, Astros on fire, will they keep it up?
-
Houston sports lineup: Rockets, Astros, Texans dominate
-
HPD Chief Art Arcevedo goes through with Rockets playoff bet
-
Rockets rout the Spurs in Game 4
-
Sports Fix: March Madness
-
-
The amazing career of Bill Worrell, Houston Rockets Announcer
-
Will the NBA playoffs lead to Cavs-Warriors III in the finals?
-
Astros head into spring training feeling healthy
-
Foodie Photos! Torchy’s Tacos, Shake Shack and more unveiled at Minute Maid Park’s center field grand opening
-
See the view from SpaceX’s historic mission
-
-
Inside the world of women’s tackle football
-
Flix Fix: The Fate of the Furious, Gifted and more reviews
-
Flix Fix: King Arthur, The Wall, Snatched, Paris Can Wait, A Quiet Passion