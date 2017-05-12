Texas senate set to take up bill creating a distribution tax on craft brewery tap rooms across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Hey, beer drinkers, here's a taxing situation.

The Texas legislature wants to put a distribution tax on craft beers in the Lone Star State. The bill has already passed the house and now it goes to the senate.

State lawmakers said the bill is designed to protect small craft breweries from losing out to bigger ones, but nobody seems to buy that.

"I think I have to disagree with the bill because they're putting more limitations on these guys than the bigger guys," beer drinker Hannah Dudley said.

Karbach Brewery co-founder Ken Goodman issued a statement saying "the Texas craft beer industry would be crippled" if this bill becomes a law.

He also said it puts the popular Karbach restaurant at risk, which provides 100 local jobs.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild even collected 9,000 signatures on a petition to stop the bill.

Looks like lawmakers haven't gotten the message from craft beer fans yet.

"To me, an additional tax in this arena is just not right," Karbach patron Charlie Cujawa said. "It's not gonna do anybody any good other than fill the coffers of government."

Guess we'll see if the senate is ready to drink up....or craft a crafty tax.