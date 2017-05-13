Texans rookies get first taste of NFL at mini camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Texans rookies, including first round pick and possible quarterback of the future Deshaun Watson, got their first experience in an NFL system at the opening day of rookie mini camp on Saturday.

There's no doubt that the spotlight is on Watson, who the Texans took with their first round pick in this year's NFL draft. He's seen by many as a franchise player at QB, a position the Texans have struggled with over the past several seasons. For now, Watson is expected to slot in as the number two quarterback behind Tom Savage. "Savage is the veteran guy, I'm a competitor," said Watson. "I will learn from him, learn from Brandon (Weeden) and continue to improve each and every day."

It's that kind of attitude that has Texans Coach Bill O'Brien taking note of his young playmaker. “He’s a hardworking guy." said Texans head coach Bill O'Brien. "He pays attention in the meetings. Competitive guy. We’ve had a lot of fun working with him.”

Watson echoes that sentiment back at his new coach, “It just starts with the meetings and on the field, being able to communicate, being able to talk to each other, learn about each other, learn about how he teaches, learn how I learn and just making sure we’re on the same page.”

Like any young player making the jump to the NFL, the transition can be a little jarring. But Watson understands he's not just playing for the love of the game anymore. "This is the National Football League. It's your job, it's your career. The things you do is different than what I've been doing before."

Watson led the Clemson Tigers to the college football championship this past season. Here's to hoping his winning ways transition to the NFL as well as he seems to be adjusting to the game.