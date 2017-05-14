Houston photographer helps single mothers for Mother`s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Bryan Anderson is a Houston photographer who wanted to give something to single mom's for Mother's Day. He gave his time to take pictures of single mom's with their kids.

Anderson says he wanted to do this because when he looked back to pictures of his family, he would not see many pictures of his mother since she was the one taking pictures. Having been raised by a single mother, he wished to help single mother's for this Mother's Day.

To check out some of his work, go look at his website.