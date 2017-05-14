× HPD: Man runs over girlfriend during argument outside shopping center

HOUSTON – A woman is suffering from severe injuries after allegedly being run over by her boyfriend.

According to Houston police, they responded to reports about a pedestrian at a shopping center around 2 a.m. on Bellaire Boulevard near Renwick Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a woman laying in the parking lot with injuries.

The woman and her boyfriend were arguing at the location earlier when the boyfriend ran her over in a black Scion, according to HPD. The man fled the scene, but came back while police were investigating. He was taken into custody and is expected to face charges.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for severe injuries.