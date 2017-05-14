× MCSO: Suspect charged with murder in road rage shooting incident

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Montgomery County authorities have charged a man with a murder which stemmed from a road rage incident.

At around 9:30 p.m., MCSO was dispatched to the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive because of reports regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Jose Augusto Lozada, 56, laying on the side of the road with gunshots to the head and torso.

Authorities later found out the shooting was fueled from a road rage incident that started between Lozada and Christopher Delacruz, 21, at the intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Highland Boulevard after a minor collision.

Allegedly, Delacruz followed Lozada to his home after the fender bender, pulling out a pistol and shooting at him multiple times. Lozada was hit twice and died on the scene.

When they arrived to the scene, Montgomery County deputies found the suspect, Delacruz, waiting in his truck and arrested him.

The suspect is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.