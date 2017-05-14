Tasty treats and jazz on the menu for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Mothers seemed to enjoy their wining and dining experience at Backstreet Cafe for Mother's Day!

While celebrating mom, families enjoyed some live jazz by Bob Chadwick, and dishes featuring watermelon salad and crawfish risotto to sweet treats like brioche butterscotch bread pudding and coconut cheesecake with a pineapple sauce for dessert.

Other tasty dishes included soft shell crab benedict, lobster frittata, wood-roasted summer vegetable terrine, and seared tofu with shitake mushroom broth-- talk about tasty!!!

Check out how these guests mingled and celebrated the women in their lives! Happy Mother’s Day to all those moms out there!