5 hottest Houston headlines: Here’s what you missed this weekend! 

While mothers and their families safely celebrated the Mother’s Day weekend, Houston authorities were out on the streets — catching suspicious characters and patrolling the area. Also, star-gazing was at its peak during the holiday as celebrities headed to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

HPD: Man runs over girlfriend during argument outside shopping center

HOUSTON — A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned violent Sunday morning after the boyfriend climbed into a black Scion and drove over the victim inside a shopping center parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department. [Read More]

WATCH: Houston photographer gives single moms heartfelt gift for Mother’s Day

HOUSTON — Professional photographer Bryan Anderson looks at his childhood pictures and often finds that one special person is missing: his mother. The son of a single mom, Anderson said it was difficult for his mother to be included in most family photos. [Read More]

MCSO: Driver follows 56-year-old man home after minor collision, kills him

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A 56-year-old man was murdered in cold blood Saturday night following a minor car accident, after which the other driver followed the victim home and shot him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. [Read More]

WATCH: Celebrities, fans storm Houston for 2017 Comicpalooza

HOUSTON — Comicpalooza returns to downtown Houston for a star-studded weekend as pop culture fans from around the world gathered at the George R. Brown convention center. Comicpalooza is considered the largest comic book festival in Texas — and man, does it show! [Read More]

#MondayMotivation: ‘Walk this weight’

HOUSTON — Lindsey Day wants you to strut across those beaches and poolsides with confidence! For her dedicated runners and walking warriors, here are some quick cardio-centric weight tips that’ll get those hearts racing and the fat speeding off! [Read More]